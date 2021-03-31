Trials ordered for 10 accused of naming juvenile murderers

THE Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has agreed that 10 people will face Circuit Court trial for sharing the identities of two boys convicted of murder.

The boys were juveniles and have the legal right to anonymity. They had been convicted of the murder of a teenage girl who cannot be named either.

The six men and four women, aged between 22 and 48, had their cases listed again at Dublin District Court on Wednesday.

Nine of the defendants are from around Dublin and one lives in Co Kildare.

Breaking the anonymity rule

They are accused of breaking the anonymity rule by illegally sharing images or naming two boys.

Father-of-four Gareth Cunningham, 38, of Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, allegedly posted pictures of the two boys on Facebook along with text, “evil looking f*****s”, Garda Adrian Kildea said.

Declan Corcoran, 29, a father-of one, from Williams Place Lower, Dublin 1, also named the two boys on Twitter, Garda Kildea alleged.

“If anyone does not know their names, sick murdering perverts”, he also tweeted, it was alleged.

Edel Doherty, 47, of Rory O’Connor House, on Hardwicke Street, Dublin 1, was accused of posting photos of the convicted boys on Facebook, Garda Robert McNicholas said.

Leeanda Farrelly, 26, of Kilmartin Avenue, Tallaght, allegedly posted an image of one of the killers on Facebook, Garda McNicholas said.

Facebook post

Judge Hughes was told the Facebook post also stated: “These are the two scum who murdered poor little girl X [the news media cannot identify her], I hope they get karma soon. They will get new names like the scum who killed Jamie Bulger."

Jamie Shannon, 25, of Empress Place, Dublin 1, allegedly posted pictures of both of the boys on Twitter.

Hazel Fitzpatrick, a 24-year-old mother-of-two, with an address at Easton Green, Leixlip, Co Kildare, posted text and pictures on Facebook, Garda Eamonn O’Neill told the court.

The post allegedly read: "Name and shame the c***s, justice served, they should not be allowed see light again, two sickos, everyone should see who the are.”

Solicitor Michael French has asked for her case to be struck out. He said there have been five adjournments and his client who was “struggling” as a result of the ongoing proceedings had a right to an expeditious trial.

Mother-of-three Louise Heaney, 48, of Killinarden Estate, Tallaght, is accused of sharing a picture on Facebook with each of the boys circled, said Garda O’Neill.

Kyle Rooney, 25, of Rathfield Park, Raheny, allegedly posted photos of the two boys on Twitter, the court was told.

It was claimed he tweeted, “They deserve everything they are going to get, fucking scumbags” and “get the horrible c***s”.

Twitter

Robert Murphy, 30, of Dolphin Road, Drimnagh, is accused of taking part in a thread discussion on Twitter in which the boys were named and he allegedly wrote, “stuff slowly leaks out”.

Jake Marshall, 22, Balcurris Gardens, Ballymun, posted pictures of the boys in a tweet and said "everyone deserves to see these two evil c***s", Garda Niall Carolan told Judge Hughes.

They have not yet indicated how they will plead.

At the outset of the proceedings, in October, the DPP had recommended summary disposal of the cases in the District Court, and jurisdiction was accepted by Judge Brian O’Shea.

However, when the case resumed in December, Judge John Hughes, then presiding, ruled that the cases were unfit to be heard at that level, where the maximum sentence is 12 months.

He had adjourned the proceedings for the DPP to indicate consent to the defendants being sent forward to the Circuit Court which can impose three-year jail terms.

Granted an adjournment

Solicitor Edward Flynn, for the State, said the DPP consented and he was granted an adjournment for books of evidence to be completed.

Judge Paula Murphy adjourned one of the cases until a date in April to consider an application to strike it out. The remaining nine were put back until July 21 next.

Four of the defendants have brought judicial review proceedings in the High Court to challenge the change of trial venue decision.

The District Court has heard that following the boys’ Central Criminal Court trial, images appeared on social media purporting to identify them.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or included in a broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child concerned in the proceedings.