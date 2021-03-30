Man arrested following cannabis and cash seizure in Dublin

Gardaí carried out a search of a house around 5.30pm this evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
Man arrested following cannabis and cash seizure in Dublin

During the search, gardaí seized cannabis herb, more than €12,000 in cash, four mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 22:19
Greg Murphy

A man has been arrested after gardaí seize €328,000 worth of cannabis herb and €12,400 in cash as part of a search operation in Santry in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a search of a house around 5.30pm this evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the search, gardaí seized cannabis herb, more than €12,000 in cash, four mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.

The drugs seized are being sent for forensic analysis.

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Read More

Man arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Ballymun

More in this section

Dubliner now 'clean and sober' put on probation bond by judge Dubliner now 'clean and sober' put on probation bond by judge
Book of evidence served on man charged with daylight stabbing of another man in Cork City Book of evidence served on man charged with daylight stabbing of another man in Cork City
Drunken man smashed screen at restaurant after refusing to wear mask Drunken man smashed screen at restaurant after refusing to wear mask
Garda stock

Man arrested following €160k cannabis seizure in Ballymun

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 27, 2021

  • 5
  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 37
  • 40
  • 26

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices