Man arrested following cannabis and cash seizure in Dublin

A man has been arrested after gardaí seize €328,000 worth of cannabis herb and €12,400 in cash as part of a search operation in Santry in Dublin.
Gardaí carried out a search of a house around 5.30pm this evening as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.
During the search, gardaí seized cannabis herb, more than €12,000 in cash, four mobile phones and other drug paraphernalia.
The drugs seized are being sent for forensic analysis.
A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the seizure and is being detained at the Bridewell Garda Station.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.