Woman left frightened after ex-partner called to house to take back rings

A man put his former partner in fear by texts he sent her a fortnight ago and he also frightened her by showing up at her home on New Year’s Day, taking back two rings he had given her as a present.

Judge Olann Kelleher jailed him for nine months at Cork District Court.

The defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a barring order granted to his former partner under the Domestic Violence Act. The same young man was convicted of breaching his partner’s barring order nine times in the past.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the two latest incidents at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court.

Numerous texts

Gardaí got a call from the defendant’s former partner on March 14 saying she had been put in fear by messages he sent her on numerous texts that day.

On New Year’s Day, he caused a disturbance at her home at 11pm when he put her in fear by shouting at her. He also stole two rings belonging to her.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said: “This is the rather peculiar situation of a couple who met in a treatment centre. It is debatable whether you should start a relationship in a treatment centre.”

Barring order

The woman obtained a barring order against him but Mr Cuddigan said that from time to time she would invite him to the house. For instance, she asked him to stay over Christmas. Then on New Year’s Day, she rang gardaí and said she did not want him in the house.

Mr Cuddigan said: “He took back two rings which he had given to her as a present. He didn’t seem to appreciate that once a present is given it is not a boomerang – it does not come back to you. But he took it back.”

Trading unpleasantries

As for the texts sent in March, he said: “They were not one-way traffic. They were trading unpleasantries via phone.

“He has a supportive family telling him to confine himself to his relationship with the children and not with his ex-partner.”

Judge Kelleher said: “People who obtain barring orders or any sort of domestic violence order need to be protected. He is now on his 11th breach of it, pleading to two further breaches where he put his former partner in fear.”

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €500 cash and an independent surety of €500.