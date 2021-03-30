Dubliner now 'clean and sober' put on probation bond by judge

A Dubliner who was asked to leave a Christian community in Cork when his partner in the group got pregnant was put on a 12-month probation bond and ordered to abide by all directions related to tackling addiction.

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said at Cork District Court on Tuesday that Keith Dixon, aged 40, from Tallaght, presented as clean and sober.

Dixon faced sentencing by Judge Marian O’Leary for two crimes he committed in October/November 2019.

Opportunistic burglary

First, there was an opportunistic burglary, where he found the back door of a house unlocked. There was nobody home at the time and he went in and took a wallet and computer games console. Second, there was a shoplifting incident at Penneys in Wilton.

Mr Burke said the pre-sanction probation report on the accused was favourable. Judge O’Leary said she was prepared to go along with the recommendation of the report to have the accused put on a 12-month probation bond.

When the case first came before the court, Mr Burke said of Keith Dixon, “He had a heroin addiction and he met a pastor who brought him to Cork to attend a bible college. He met a lady in the college. She got pregnant and they were asked to leave because they were not married.”

Homelessness and drug addiction

The solicitor said after more than two years with the Christian community, Dixon fell back into homelessness and drug addiction.

Mr Burke said the accused had taken further action to rehabilitate since he committed these crimes in late 2019. Dixon spent a few months in rehabilitation in Thurles and was now clean of drugs.

The accused is in accommodation supported by the Simon Community. Mr Burke said Simon would not have taken this step with Dixon unless he was clear of drugs.