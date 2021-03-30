Book of evidence served on man charged with daylight stabbing of another man in Cork City

A book of evidence was served on a young man charged with carrying out a daylight stabbing of another man in the centre of Cork City as shoppers passed by in the middle of the afternoon.

Stephen Casey was served with the book of evidence when he appeared at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant John Kelleher, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court, commencing on April 12.

Solicitor Joseph Cuddigan asked for free legal aid to be extend to a senior counsel as well as a barrister for the Circuit Court because of the seriousness of the charge, which he said carried a maximum penalty of up to life imprisonment on conviction.

Assault causing serious harm

Detective Garda Brian Maher initially charged the defendant with assault causing harm. However, this charge was later replaced with the more serious count of assault causing serious harm. He was also charged with possession of a knife at the relevant time.

It was reported at the time that but for the intervention of gardaí, the victim could have bled to death after being stabbed in the head during the attack on St Patrick’s Street, near the front of the Savoy.

Stephen Casey aged 35, with an address at an apartment at Rocksprings House, Middle Glanmire Road, Cork, is accused of assault causing serious harm to the other man, who is aged about 30, at St Patrick’s Street on October 8, 2020.

Severed artery

The victim was brought to Cork University Hospital, where he underwent surgery to repair wounds to his head and his hands. It was reported he was fortunate to have survived as he suffered a severed artery during the attack.

The alarm was raised at 3.45pm on that Thursday that there had been a stabbing on St Patrick’s Street. Gardaí launched an immediate response, dispatching members of its detective branch, its city centre policing unit, an armed support unit, and regular units to the scene.

First aid

Two gardaí who had been in the area were the first to arrive and found the victim collapsed and bleeding heavily in the doorway of the Savoy centre. They administered first aid as they waited for paramedics, while colleagues searched for the attacker, who fled the area.

Gardaí sealed off the area around the Savoy, and two other areas of pavement on the street, for a forensic examination.