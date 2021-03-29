Man charged following €7,300 cannabis seizure in Kerry

During the course of the search, gardaí seized €4,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in a grow house using heaters and fans.
Mon, 29 Mar, 2021 - 15:09
Greg Murphy

A man has been charged following the seizure of €7,300 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Kerry.

The discovery was made after gardaí searched a house on Saturday, March 27 in the Duagh area of Listowel.

They also seized €3,200 of suspected cannabis herb.

The suspected drugs will be sent for forensic analysis.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday and detained at Listowel Garda Station where he has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Listowel District Court on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

