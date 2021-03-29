Two men charged over assault on gardaí after house party

Two men have appeared in court charged with assaulting gardaí at an alleged house party in Co Donegal.

Michael Lynn and Dane McKeever appeared at Letterkenny District Court.

It followed an incident in Milford on March 13 in which two gardaí were hospitalised and another treated for injuries at the scene after allegedly being assaulted.

The incident happened when gardaí were called to a house where there had been reports of a house party taking place in contravention of Covid regulations.

McKeever, of Fahan Street in Derry, faces three charges of assault including two against gardaí and another against the owner of the house, Danny McGee.

The 24-year old father-of-two, who is a youth worker, was represented by solicitor Frank Dorrian.

Lynn, aged 25, of Bond Hill in Derry, did not appear in court but was excused and was also represented by Mr Dorrian.

He was charged with assault.

Garda Inspector Paul McHugh told the court that they were awaiting directions for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the assault charges.

He added that these directions should be before the courts shortly.

Both men were released on their own bail.

Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the cases until May 24 for directions in the cases.

A third man in his late teens was also arrested for public order offences on the night.

He was released without charge, pending consideration for the adult caution scheme.