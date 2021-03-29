Man charged with possession of two rifles, pipe bomb and ammunition in Kerry

A man has been charged with unlawful possession of two rifles, a pipe bomb, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a property in Co Kerry.

Ivan Gilder, of Gearha North, Blackwater, Sneem, appeared before Bantry District Court having been arrested on Sunday at 5.27pm.

Det Garda Barry Cashman told Judge Colm Roberts that Gilder, 59, was then charged at Killarney Garda Station on the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) at 8.09pm and had made no response to the charges.

Those charges are unlawful possession of a .22 Magnum Calibre JW bolt action rifle, a 12 gauge over and under shotgun, a pipe bomb, and 397 rounds of ammunition for the bolt action weapon and 125 rounds of ammunition for the second weapon, all at Gearha North on March 27 last.

Det Garda Cashman said gardaí had no objection to Gilder’s release on bail, on certain conditions.

Gilder, originally from Scotland, is to relinquish his passport and the court heard he had already done so, and he is to sign on at Kenmare or Killarney Garda station three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

He is also ordered not to purchase or acquire any chemicals and must inform gardaí of any change of address.

Judge Roberts said the alleged offences were “very serious matters” and queried whether those bail conditions were too general.

Gilder’s solicitor, Padraig O’Connell, said his client’s phone was in Garda possession for the purposes of an investigation which Det Garda Cashman said was “ongoing”.

The court heard that for one or possibly two nights, Gilder could reside at his son’s home while that investigation at Mr Gilder’s home continued.

Det Garda Cashman said for those reasons, it would be difficult to apply any more restrictive bail conditions.

The court also heard Gilder was a “solitary man” who lived in a “beautiful but isolated” place.

Mr O’Connell said his client had lived at his address for many decades and when the judge queried whether his son could go surety for Gilder, Mr O’Connell said:

His son would not have enough money to put a jacket on a gooseberry.

The judge stressed that Gilder needed to be Covid compliant at all times and ordered he get a new phone within the next 48 hours and provide gardai with the number.

Mr O’Connell said his client would comply with all conditions and that his mind had been focused by three days in Killarney Garda Station.

The court heard that Gilder is on a disability welfare payment and receives €220 a week and otherwise has no assets.

Judge Robert’s released Gilder on bail on his own bond of €500 to appear before Killarney District Court on April 20 next.

Earlier, the Garda press office reported that a second man arrested in connection with the incident had been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the DPP.