Man charged with sexual exploitation of schoolgirl

A 53-year-old man charged with sexually exploiting and abusing a girl in Dublin has been ordered to stay away from her home and school.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared before Judge Dermot Simms at Dublin District Court today.

He was charged with two counts of sexually assaulting the girl over successive dates last year at his home in south Dublin.

He also faces an additional charge for sending sexually explicit material to a child contrary to the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017.

On conviction, the offences can carry a sentence of up to five years.

Detective Garda Padraig McCormack told Judge Simms that the accused “made no reply” when charged.

Bail conditions

He said there was no objection to bail but that was subject to a number of conditions being imposed by the court.

Defence barrister Kevin McCrave, instructed by solicitor Padraig O’Donovan, said the terms had been canvassed already and his client agreed to abide by them.

Judge Simms ordered the man to continue to reside at his current address, have no contact with the victim or her family by any means, and to stay away from a secondary school.

Bail was set on his own bond of €250.

Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions will take six to eight weeks, the court heard.

Judge Simms ordered him to appear again on a date in May.

The man, who did not address the court, has not yet indicated how he will plead.

Legal aid was granted.