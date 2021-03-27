Judge warns man caught with €4k of cannabis to co-operate or face prison

A young man caught with €4,000 worth of cannabis resin during a Garda drugs search at his home was warned that he had to co-operate with the probation service as prison was looming.

That was the warning Judge Olann Kelleher gave to Kieran Navey at Cork District Court.

Navey, age 25, from 12 Gweedore Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of possession of the drug and having it for the purpose of selling or otherwise supplying.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said the defendant, who had no previous convictions, was in employment.

Mr Cuddigan said Navey suffered from depression and started taking cannabis.

Mr Cuddigan said that in the course of interview with gardaí he indicated that he also shared the cannabis with one other person who used the cannabis in association with pain relief and other conditions.

The two charges to which he pleaded guilty referred to his home on March 16, 2020, when he was in possession of cannabis and had it for sale or supply.

Sergeant John Kelleher said a search was carried out under warrant.

Two quantities of cannabis resin were located — one in the defendant’s bedroom and one in the kitchen.

Judge Kelleher said he did not agree with the proposition that the defendant only shared the drug with one other person.

He said gardaí could not have seen the supply of drugs to just one person in order to base their application for a warrant to search his home.

However, the judge said he would direct the preparation of a probation report in advance of sentencing and adjourned the case for that purpose until May 26.

“It is up to him to co-operate with the probation service because custody is looming,” the judge warned.