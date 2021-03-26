Suspended sentence for woman who stole thousands from elderly West Cork relative

A 57-year-old woman without previous convictions has received a four-month suspended sentence after she was convicted of stealing more than €6,000 from a 91-year-old retired teacher in West Cork.

Mary Ann O'Sullivan, who is a native of Horsehill, Kinsale, Co Cork, but now lives in San Pedro de Alcantara, Malaga, in Spain, pleaded guilty to 27 counts of stealing money from Catherine Beardsmore.

The money was taken from an account in AIB Bank, Kinsale, between December 24, 2014, and April 20, 2017.

At a hearing of Bantry District Court, Judge Colm Roberts said that pensioners must be protected from persons who prey on their vulnerability.

Major breach of trust

Judge Roberts said Ms O'Sullivan had committed a major breach of trust when she stole the money from her elderly relative after the pensioner retired from the UK to Kinsale.

Judge Roberts said he feared such an offence was happening to other elderly people countrywide, who put their financial affairs in the trust of relatives.

“We have to protect the elderly. I’d say this type of offence is happening all over the country and I have a duty to mark the seriousness of this crime so that people don’t engage in this type of offence.”

Sergeant Patricia O’Sullivan said the DPP had directed the matter be dealt with on a summary basis only on a guilty plea. Defence solicitor Denis Healy said O’Sullivan wanted to enter a guilty plea.

Detective Garda Mick Brosnan of Kinsale Garda Station told Judge Roberts that O’Sullivan had assisted Ms Beardsmore, who was a distant relative, with her financial affairs when she retired to Kinsale.

Teacher's pension

The 91-year-old was having her teacher's pension from the UK paid into a Barclays Bank Account account there.

Ms O'Sullivan assisted her in setting up a joint emergency account with both their names on it at AIB Bank in Kinsale. This account was set up with both the knowledge and consent of Ms Beardsmore.

However, Ms O'Sullivan without permission or consent also set up a second joint account with AIB and from 2014 to 2017 she stole €6,427 from this secret account in 27 transactions.

Det Garda Brosnan told the court he met Ms O’Sullivan by arrangement in July 2018 when she returned from Spain to Ireland. She presented voluntarily for an interview at Bandon Garda Station where she acknowledged the transactions should not have occurred.

Det Garda Brosnan said Ms Beardsmore was greatly upset by the chaos that her distant relative had caused to her finances. She had to close bank accounts and open new ones as a result of the theft.

Business venture

Mr Healy said his client had initially behaved like “a good friend” to Ms Beardsmore in setting up a bank account for her. However, she had then stolen the money to set up a business venture. He stressed she planned to pay the funds back but the business venture failed.

Mr Healy said the crime was completely out of character for a woman who had an unblemished record, having never been before the courts.

Ms O'Sullivan wrote a letter of apology to the pensioner. She was said to be deeply remorseful and ashamed of her actions.

Ms O'Sullivan brought €6,500 in compensation to court – more than the amount she had stolen.

Judge Roberts said he accepted that O’Sullivan had been “an upstanding, decent and honourable person” prior to this offence.

However, he emphasised she had taken money from an elderly, vulnerable person whom she was supposed to be helping and that could not be ignored.

“She is guilty of a serious breach of trust, not on one occasion but over a three-year period when she had sufficient opportunities to stop but that did not happen.”

Gravity of the offence

He said he had to mark the gravity of the offence by recording a conviction against her.

However, he suspended a four-month sentence, taking in to account her guilty plea, her lack of previous convictions and repayment of the funds.

He added the offence would never have come to light without the sterling investigative work of Det Garda Brosnan, who he commended for his excellent performance of his duties.