Ian Bailey drug-driving trial adjourned

Mr Bailey has pleaded not guilty to four charges that arose after he was stopped by gardaí while driving near Schull in August 2019
Ian Bailey drug-driving trial adjourned

When the hearing got underway last year, Mr Bailey challenged the statutory authority of gardaí to process the prosecution against him.

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 10:08

The trial of Ian Bailey for alleged drug-driving charges has been further adjourned at Bantry District Court.

Mr Bailey has pleaded not guilty to four charges that arose after he was stopped by gardaí while driving near Schull in August 2019.

When the hearing got underway last year, Mr Bailey, 63, of Lisscaha, Schull, challenged the statutory authority of gardaí to process the prosecution against him.

Legal submissions have been made to Judge John King by both defence and prosecution.

The case has been further adjourned to April 22 for mention, with a view to fixing a date for it to resume under Judge King.

Read More

Car displaying 'failed dangerous' NCT sticker seized by gardaí

More in this section

Man hid blade in mouth after defacing Garda vehicle Man arrested following €2,800 drug seizure on Cork's southside
Car displaying 'failed dangerous' NCT sticker seized by gardaí Car displaying 'failed dangerous' NCT sticker seized by gardaí
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice. Kerry man jailed for raping sleeping woman in her own bedroom
#courts
Ian Bailey drug-driving trial adjourned

Man due in court charged with 2019 aggravated burglary in Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices