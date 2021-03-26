Ian Bailey drug-driving trial adjourned

The trial of Ian Bailey for alleged drug-driving charges has been further adjourned at Bantry District Court.
Mr Bailey has pleaded not guilty to four charges that arose after he was stopped by gardaí while driving near Schull in August 2019.
When the hearing got underway last year, Mr Bailey, 63, of Lisscaha, Schull, challenged the statutory authority of gardaí to process the prosecution against him.
Legal submissions have been made to Judge John King by both defence and prosecution.
The case has been further adjourned to April 22 for mention, with a view to fixing a date for it to resume under Judge King.