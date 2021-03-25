Intoxicated man who threatened his father has 'turned life around'

An intoxicated man put his father in fear, threatening to sort him out if he did not hand over the car keys.

While the middle-aged man and his wife were in fear of their adult son last December and had to get a protection order, the latest evidence in the case at an in camera hearing of Cork District Court was that their son has since “turned his life around”.

He has attended to his difficulties in relation to taking tablets and he has attended for rehabilitation in relation to that.

“We are waiting for help on the mental health side now. He is crying out for this help for a long time,” the defendant’s father said on the young man’s behalf.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that there was now no immediate danger and he said he was glad to see such an improvement in the situation.

“I will adjourn for one year to continue with the great work he is doing,” the judge said.

At the height of the difficulties, the defendant’s parents and his 93-year-old grandmother had to move out of the house because of his behaviour.

The young man thanked Judge Kelleher at the latest in camera hearing.

He said: “I am sorry for what I done over Christmas. I am delighted you have given me a chance. Thank you very much.”

The charge before the court was one of breaching a protection order by putting his parents in fear.

Judge Kelleher said to the young man as the case was put back for a year: “Best of luck to you. I hope it works out.”