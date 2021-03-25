Man who claimed €6k in PUP while living in Asia arrested in Cork

The man is believed to have been claiming the payment while living in Southern Asia.
Man who claimed €6k in PUP while living in Asia arrested in Cork
Thu, 25 Mar, 2021 - 08:45
Greg Murphy

A man in West Cork has been charged after he is believed to have claimed more than €6,000 worth of Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) whilst living abroad.

Gardaí in Bandon arrested the man, 30s, on Wednesday following an investigation into suspected fraudulent claims of PUP.



A condition of being eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is that the recipient must live in Ireland.

The man was detained at Bandon garda station and is due before Bandon District Court on April 15.

