Man arrested as ‘several pallets of wine’ worth €35,000 seized by police

A man has been arrested and several pallets of wine worth around £30,000 (€34,800) have been seized as part of a police crackdown on organised crime.

The PSNI’s Criminal Investigation Branch made the arrest following three searches in the Newry area as part of Operation Venetic.

A 47-year-old man was arrested and more than £10,000 (€11,000) cash and a vehicle were seized along with the pallets of wine during the raid on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector McCamley said: “Detectives from Criminal Investigation Branch’s Organised Crime Unit continue to play their part in the UK’s biggest law enforcement operation against serious and organised criminality.

“As part of this, officers carried out a search of three properties in the Newry area today.

“Detectives seized a quantity of cash in excess of £10,000, one vehicle and several pallets of wine valued at approximately £30,000 on behalf of HMRC who will carry out an investigation in respect of potential evasion of excise duty.

“This is an example of our ongoing commitment to bring those involved in criminal activity to justice.

“Working alongside our partner agencies, we will continue to disrupt the movements and activities of organised crime gangs.

“We recognise the harm caused in our communities as a result of organised crime and we will continue to keep people safe from this activity.

“Anyone with information about any criminality should contact police on 101 or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111, which gives people the power to speak up and stop crime and help us keep your community safe.”

Reports can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form.