Man claims he found €3,800 worth of cocaine 

Gardaí found drugs on the outside windowsill of accused man's bedroom
Man claims he found €3,800 worth of cocaine 

Gardaí with a search warrant found €3,800 worth of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia on a bedroom windowsill. Stock image. Picture: iStock

Wed, 24 Mar, 2021 - 19:30
Liam Heylin

Gardaí with a search warrant found €3,800 worth of cocaine and drugs paraphernalia on a bedroom windowsill and the man facing sentence for dealing claimed he found the drugs.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said at Cork District Court that gardaí obtained a warrant to search a house at Nutley Avenue, Mahon, Cork, and arrived there on April 6, 2019, for that purpose.

In the course of the search, they found a bag on the outside windowsill of Daniel McCarthy’s bedroom.

In the bag there was cocaine, an electronic weight scales, a bowl, and teaspoon, and an iPhone. All of this property was seized and the cocaine was analysed and found to have a street value of €3,800.

Daniel McCarthy pleaded guilty to charges of possessing cocaine and having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply to others.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “He has the trappings of dealing in drugs and the gardaí had a search warrant to search his address.” 

Eddie Burke, solicitor, said: “He developed a gambling addiction and he developed quite a debt due to gambling on everything.

“The guards brought him to the station. He said he came across the drugs by pure accident — he found them.” 

Judge Kelleher said: “He is selling drugs to the people of Cork. Gardaí arrive with a search warrant and they get €3,800 worth of cocaine and all the other trappings.

“He is dealing in drugs, making money out of other people’s misery.” 

Mr Burke said the accused was seeing a counsellor and he asked for sentencing to be put back for a probation report.

When Judge Kelleher questioned the claim that the defendant had found the drugs, Mr Burke said that was what Daniel McCarthy told gardaí in two interviews.

Mr Burke said the 26-year-old had no previous convictions of any kind.

The judge agreed to put the case back for sentencing on May 7 to allow time for a probation report.

More in this section

Man acquitted of rape to sue INM over article Mother asks court to withdraw tube feeding so daughter can 'die with dignity'
Extended business rates holiday Lidl sues IFA for defamation over own-brand milk claims
Man arrested following roadside seizure of €140k worth of cannabis in Cork Man arrested following roadside seizure of €140k worth of cannabis in Cork
#courts#drugs crisis
Man claims he found €3,800 worth of cocaine 

Man arrested as ‘several pallets of wine’ worth €35,000 seized by police

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

  • 4
  • 17
  • 23
  • 37
  • 40
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices