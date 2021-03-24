Man arrested following roadside seizure of €140k worth of cannabis in Cork

Gardaí in Cork have arrested a man following the seizure of €140,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb in Co Cork.
On Tuesday evening, gardaí carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the M8 near Glanmire stopped a man driving a van.
After a search of the vehicle at the roadside, gardaí discovered and seized €140,000 work of suspected cannabis herb.
The man, 30s, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and brought to Mayfield garda station.
Following his arrest, he was subsequently charged in relation to the drug seizure.
The dugs are being sent for forensic analysis and a file is being prepared for the DPP.