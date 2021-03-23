Gardaí seize drugs and sniper rifle after search operation

A man was arrested after the discovery was made but he was later released without charge. 
Assorted weaponry seized by gardaí in Co Meath. Picture: Gardaí

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 16:15
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have seized €5,000 in cash, an estimated €12,700 worth of suspected cannabis and assorted drug paraphernalia after the search of a house in Ashbourne, Co Meath. 

Two firearms were also discovered by gardaí participating in the search operation. 

The search took place over the weekend on March 21 and a man aged in his 40s was arrested. 

He was detained at Ashbourne Garda station before he was released without charge. 

A file is now being prepared for the director of public prosecutions (DPP). 

Investigations are ongoing. 

