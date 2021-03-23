Man arrested as Cork gardaí seize €100k in cash from car stopped at checkpoint

The arrested man is due before a sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon
Man arrested as Cork gardaí seize €100k in cash from car stopped at checkpoint

Cash seized from the vehicle. Picture: Garda Info

Tue, 23 Mar, 2021 - 14:37
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of €100k in cash in Cork. 

At around 3pm on Monday afternoon, uniformed gardaí from Ballincollig manning an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens stopped and searched a car.

During the course of the search, gardaí uncovered and seized approximately €100,000 in cash. 

The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.

Garda Colm Horkan murder trial to start next June

