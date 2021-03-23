Man arrested as Cork gardaí seize €100k in cash from car stopped at checkpoint

A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the seizure of €100k in cash in Cork.
At around 3pm on Monday afternoon, uniformed gardaí from Ballincollig manning an Operation Fanacht checkpoint on the N22 at Ovens stopped and searched a car.
During the course of the search, gardaí uncovered and seized approximately €100,000 in cash.
The driver, a man aged in his 20s, was arrested and detained at Togher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
He has since been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork City District Court this afternoon, March 23.