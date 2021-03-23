Tusla granted 12-month care order for 'abandoned' baby

A judge has granted a 12-month care order to Tusla for a seven-month-old baby boy after telling the court that the baby’s mother has “abandoned” him.

At the family law court in Ennis, Judge Mary Larkin stated: “Here we have a little baby boy and Mammy has just disappeared", adding that the mother has abandoned an older child as well.

She said: “The mother has disappeared into a cloud of chaos and confusion that may or may not arise from drugs or drink.”

Judge Larkin stated that she has every sympathy for the mother who may be vulnerable but added:

She can’t be as vulnerable as a new born baby.

Judge Larkin stated that in making the 12-month order with provision to review after six months, she is satisfied that the baby has been neglected and ill-treated.

The judge stated that the mother should enter a detox facility and should be free of substances for a minimum of a year or two years before it is considered that she can get her child back.

A social worker for the CFA told the court that has been unable to make contact with the woman but that the woman’s mother has confirmed that she is alive and engaging with her to some extent.

In January, the CFA first secured an interim short-term care order for the baby, then five months old, after gardai invoked emergency powers to remove the baby from the care of his mother.

In danger

Judge Larkin told the court that “gardaí had to go to a house party where people were engaging in drugs and drink and putting the child’s life in danger”.

The mother had been engaging with the CFA until the agency received an anonymous, but detailed report at the end of January that she had recently been engaging with prostitution and actively taking drugs, including heroin.

The mother told the CFA social worker that the allegations were "malicious".

Up until the allegations were put to her, the mother’s engagement with the agency was positive and plans were being explored to re-unify mother and baby.

However, the social worker stated that shortly after receiving the anonymous report the mother has been uncontactable.

The anonymous report was received on January 29 and the social worker stated: “The last access with the baby was February 4 and Mom cancelled that morning and since that date she has not had any access with her baby boy.”

The social worker stated that Tusla has identified a new foster placement for the baby boy in Limerick as the first placement was short-term.