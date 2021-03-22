Cork man jailed for threatening behaviour

A 27-year-old man was jailed for eight months for an aggressive incident where he held a baseball bat over his head.

The sentencing judge said it was incredible to think he was convicted eight times before for his threatening behaviour.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed the sentence on Aaron Wolfe of Glentrasna Court, The Glen, Cork, for this and several other offences to which he pleaded guilty.

Sergeant John Kelleher said the incident with the baseball bat occurred at Little Island, Co Cork, on August 19, 2020.

Arrest at Little Island

Gardaí arrived on the scene to find that he was shouting and roaring with the weapon over his head. He was told to put down the bat and did so before being arrested and brought before Gurranabraher garda station.

In another incident on January 4, 2020, gardaí were flagged down in Cork city by a member of the public who was concerned about a drunken man lying across some steps. Gardaí woke the man — Aaron Wolfe — who became abusive to them.

Further incidents

There were three incidents before Cork District Court where Wolfe pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for his own use.

On December 7, 2018, he was in Glanmire in a car which was searched because of suspected drug activity and he was found to have cannabis and cocaine in his possession.

On January 20, 2019, at Glentrasna Court he was caught with cocaine concealed in his sock.

Finally, on December 14, 2019, he was caught with cocaine again at Grattan Street, Cork.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant was serving a total sentence of 18 months with the last six months suspended and was due to remain in prison until December.

“He is in lockdown in prison which is difficult in itself and he is a relatively young man,” Mr Buttimer said.