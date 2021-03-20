€75,000 drugs and €25,000 stolen property seized by gardaí in Dublin

Search of three vehicles uncovers €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine
€75,000 worth of suspected benzodiazepine and cocaine was seized in west Dublin yesterday.

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 08:15
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí in Ronanstown in west Dublin have seized almost €75,000 worth of drugs along with suspected stolen property worth approximately €25,000.

Gardaí made the seizure following a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.

During the course of the searches, gardaí discovered €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine (both pending analysis) along with a number of suspected stolen power tools.

Nobody has been arrested in connection with the find yet.

Investigations are ongoing.

