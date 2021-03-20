€75,000 drugs and €25,000 stolen property seized by gardaí in Dublin

Gardaí in Ronanstown in west Dublin have seized almost €75,000 worth of drugs along with suspected stolen property worth approximately €25,000.
Gardaí made the seizure following a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.
During the course of the searches, gardaí discovered €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine (both pending analysis) along with a number of suspected stolen power tools.
Nobody has been arrested in connection with the find yet.
Investigations are ongoing.