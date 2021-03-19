Gardaí in seize €450k worth of cannabis plants during raid on 'elaborate grow house'

A Mercedez-Benz vehicle and a large quantity of designer goods were seized in a follow-up search in Dublin 7
Gardaí said that no arrests have yet been made but their investigations are ongoing. File Picture

Fri, 19 Mar, 2021 - 17:44
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in have seized cannabis plants worth €400,000 during a raid on an "elaborate grow house" in Dublin.

Officers from Blnachardstown said they discovered the plant following an under-warrant search of a residence in Hazelbury Park, Dublin 15 at around 7pm last night.

Inside, gardaí found “an elaborate grow house” with much of the premises adapted specifically for the cultivation of cannabis.

Approximately 450 plants, with an estimated street value of around €400,000 were seized.

A second follow-up search was then conducted at a residence on Cedarhurst Road, Dublin 7.

Here, gardaí seized Mercedes-Benz vehicle, along with a large quantity of designer goods including handbags, shoes and jewellery.

A bank account with over €130,000 was also frozen during the operation.

Gardaí said that no arrests have yet been made but their investigations are ongoing.

