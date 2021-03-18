Court told man in drugs search took something from his mouth and threw it in river

Gardaí approached a young man to search him for drugs and he took something out of his mouth and threw it in the river.

On Thursday, at Cork District Court, the culprit was jailed for six months for obstructing a drugs search at North Mall, Cork, on August 19, 2020.

Sergeant Pat Lyons told Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court that gardaí on duty in the area saw the young man acting suspiciously and approached him in order to carry out a drugs search.

“Immediately, he took an item from his mouth and threw it in the river. He was arrested for obstructing a search for drugs.

“The defendant has 66 previous convictions, including three for having drugs for his own use, 12 for thefts and one for carrying out a robbery,” Sgt Lyons said.

Dane Ring, age 29, of Cork Simon Community, had 29 public order convictions also.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the accused could have applied for bail earlier this year but wanted to stay in custody to get off drugs. He said Ring had stabilised considerably since he had gone into custody.

Trying to get off drugs

“He is from Youghal. He came to Cork but ended up living on the streets and that led to him getting into heroin. But he is back with his family and he is making an effort now.

“He is on 65mls of methadone. He really wants to try this time. He does not want to go back into addiction. He wants to make an effort this time and his mother is backing him all the way,” Mr Kelleher said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I can see he is in much better shape than he normally would be when he comes before the court.”

The judge imposed a sentence of six months, to run concurrently with jail terms of five months and 10 months imposed earlier this year.

Ring who appeared in Cork District Court by video link from prison said: “Thanks very much, Judge. Thanks a million, cheers.”