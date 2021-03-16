Car and financial documents among the items seized in Longford searches

A 201 car was seized and dogs were taken into care following a Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) search operation.
The CAB, along with the Garda Emergency Response Unit and the Revenue Customs Dog Unit, carried out the search operation in Longford today.
Six searches were carried out in total, five at residential premises and one at a professional premises.
The CAB seized:
- 201 VW Passat.
- Financial Documents & Electronic media.
- Documentation in relation to ownership of assets.
Gardaí said that arising from the search, eight dogs have been taken into care by the local Dog Warden.
Gardaí added that Financial accounts with monies in excess of €37,000 were restrained by way of Orders under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.
The operation today is connected to a previous CAB search in Longford that was carried out last July.
“The CAB investigation is focused on an Organised Criminal Group (OCG) based in County Longford who are suspected to be involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs, intimidation, unlicensed money lending and the extortion of monies,” gardaí added.