€45,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Co Kerry

A man has been arrested after around €45,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Co Kerry.
Gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street, Tralee at around 11.30pm last night.
During the search, gardaí seized eights bottles containing suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000.
Gardaí also found €37,200 of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags during the search.
A number of mobile phones and a weighing scales was also seized.
All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.
Gardaí said that a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.