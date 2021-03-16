€45,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Co Kerry

A man, aged in his 30s, has also been arrested
Gardaí executed a search warrant at an apartment on Upper Castle Street, Tralee at around 11.30pm last night.

Tue, 16 Mar, 2021 - 09:20
Steve Neville

A man has been arrested after around €45,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Co Kerry.

During the search, gardaí seized eights bottles containing suspected Xanax tablets with an estimated street value of €8,000.

Gardaí also found €37,200 of suspected cocaine that had been split into 19 bags during the search.

A number of mobile phones and a weighing scales was also seized.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Gardaí said that a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and was brought to Tralee Garda Station.

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

