M50 chase ends with children unhurt and two arrested

A Garda spokesperson said that at 4pm a car failed to stop for officers investigating reports of an alleged theft from a pharmacy
The car - which had two adults and two children inside - fled from a garda unit at Dundrum Shopping Centre heading for the M50, where a managed containment operation was in place. File Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 22:38
Noel Baker

Two people have been arrested after a car chase along the M50 following an alleged theft and two young children as rear-seat passengers. 

A Garda patrol vehicle was also damaged as the car was finally intercepted, having driven from Dundrum in south Dublin all the way to Ballymun on the northside of the capital. 

A Garda spokesperson said that at 4pm a car failed to stop for officers investigating reports of an alleged theft from a pharmacy.

The car - which had two adults and two children inside - fled from a garda unit at Dundrum Shopping Centre heading for the M50, where a managed containment operation was in place. 

The car then headed northbound on the motorway around the city and was finally intercepted at Balbutcher Lane in Ballymun. It's understood it was at this point that minor damage was caused to a garda patrol vehicle. 

Two adults, a man in his thirties and a woman in her twenties were arrested and the two children were unharmed. 

The man and the woman were taken to Dundrum Garda Station and are being questioned tonight under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. 

No one was injured and approximately €300 worth of cosmetic products were recovered from the vehicle. 

Gardaí said an investigation was continuing. 

gardaicar chasecrimeplace: dublin
