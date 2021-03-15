PSNI probe after ‘shots fired’ at Enniskillen Police Station

The PSNI is investigating reports that shots were fired at Enniskillen Police Station.

First Minister Arlene Foster expressed concern about the reports in her constituency, which also claimed a suspicious device was left in the Shore Path area.

Chief Inspector Robert McGowan said inquiries are ongoing but nothing untoward has been found so far.

“A thorough search and proactive policing operation was carried out, with nothing untoward found in the Shore Path area, and no reports of any shots fired at the police station,” he said.

Arlene Foster (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Inquiries are ongoing, and police would advise the local community to be vigilant if they see anything suspicious in the area.

“We would appeal to anybody with any information to assist with our inquiries and get in touch by 101 and quoting reference number 1012 of 15/03/21.”

A report can also be submitted at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Mrs Foster, who represents the Fermanagh & South Tyrone constituency, urged a united response across the community to the reports.

“Even if this latest claim turns out to be a hoax it raises concern and causes disruption within Enniskillen,” she said.

“It is clear however that there remains those within our community who offer nothing other than violence and the threat of violence in order to advance their warped agenda.

“This comes only a few days after reports of a device left in the Newtownbutler area. There must be a united response from across our community to say clearly that those responsible have nothing to offer.”