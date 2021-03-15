Accountancy firm employee arrested in relation to false expenses claims of over €1m 

As part of the investigation, a substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts - one in Ireland and another in a separate jurisdiction
The man arrested today is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. File Picture

Mon, 15 Mar, 2021 - 16:40
Steven Heaney

Gardaí in Dublin have arrested a man in relation to the theft of over €1m from an accountancy firm.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, who is aged in his 30s, earlier this afternoon.

The arrest made as part of an investigation following a complaint made by an accountancy firm relating to false claims for expenses by an employee, in excess of €1,000,000. 

GNECB officers have carried out a number of searches since they received the complaint in January of this year. 

As part of the investigation, a substantial amount of money was frozen in two bank accounts - one in Ireland and another in a separate jurisdiction.

The man arrested today is currently detained in Terenure Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said their investigations are ongoing.

