Three gardaí injured following altercation at a house in Donegal

Two gardaí were brought to Letterkenny University Hospital (LUH) while a third was treated for their injuries at the scene.
The incident happened after 12pm on Saturday when gardaí were attending the scene of a reported breach of public health regulations.

Sun, 14 Mar, 2021 - 15:37
Greg Murphy

Two men have been arrested and charged following an assault on gardaí in Milford, Co Donegal.

Gardaí attended reports of a gathering at a house in Milford at around 12pm on Saturday, where the assaults took place.

During the investigation of the house, three gardaí were assaulted.

A small amount of cocaine was seized at the rented home.

Two men in their 20s were arrested and taken to Milford garda station.

They have since been charged and are due before Letterkenny District Court on Monday, March 29.

A teenager was also arrested during the incident and has been released without charge.

Several fixed penalty notices will be issued. Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

