Tom and Molly Martens granted retrial over Corbett death 

The family of the murdered Limerick man are 'disappointed and distraught' following a narrow US Supreme Court vote which granted a full retrial to his former wife and her father who were convicted of his murder
Thomas Martens, left,  and Molly Martens Corbett at Davidson County Courthouse in Lexington, North Carolina, on Wednesday, August 9, 2017, for the final day of the Jason Corbett murder trial. Picture: Jerry Wolford

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 18:26
Liz Dunphy and Jess Casey

The family of a murdered Limerick man are "disappointed and distraught" following a narrow US Supreme Court vote which granted a full retrial to his former wife and her father who were convicted of his murder.

Jason Corbett, 39, a father-of-two and businessman was killed in his North Carolina home in 2015 and his wife, Molly Martens, and her father, FBI agent Tom Martens, were convicted in 2017 for his murder.

But the North Carolina Supreme Court ratified a Court of Appeal decision on Friday that the Martens should have a new trial. It was agreed that their ability to argue self-defence had been “unfairly hindered” in the first trial.

The shock decision was not expected before autumn.

"We are so disappointed and distraught that the Supreme Court of North Carolina has decided to grant a retrial to Tom and Molly Martens who admitted killing our beloved Jason – a father, a brother, a son and a loyal friend – who is dearly missed by all who knew and loved him,” Mr Corbett’s sister, Tracey Corbett Lynch, wrote on Twitter.

Just one vote swung the decision to grant a retrial, with four Supreme Court judges voting for the retrial and three judges voting against.

One dissenting judge said the evidence against the defendants "was overwhelming".

Four years after they were jailed in North Carolina for Mr Corbett’s murder at his home, Tom and Molly Martens are now expected to secure release from prison on bail pending a new trial.

They had been sentenced to 20 and 25 years for second degree murder.

Mr Corbett was killed at his North Carolina home in 2015.

Molly Martens, 37, married Mr Corbett, then a widower, in 2011.

The couple met when Ms Martens worked as a nanny for Mr Corbett’s children in Ireland.

Her father, Tom Martens, 70, is a retired FBI agent.

Jason Corbett's daughter talks about bereavement to help other children who are experiencing loss

