Remains found in Drogheda park removed for post-mortem

Gardaí say the area will remain sealed off as searches are still ongoing
Remains found in Drogheda park removed for post-mortem

The remains were discovered Thursday afternoon in Louth. Photograph: Leon Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Fri, 12 Mar, 2021 - 18:26
Caitlín Griffin

Following searches at Rathmullen Park in Drogheda, partial human skeletal remains have been removed from the scene.

The remains have been taken to the Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place.

Partial skeletal remains were discovered on Thursday afternoon during searches connected with the murder of a teenager last January.

Gardaí in Drogheda investigating the murder of a 17-year-old male last year began searches in the area in Louth on Wednesday after detectives received credible information on the possible location of the victim's remains.

The young man was murdered in January 2020 before his remains were dismembered. The teenager's torso was not recovered at the time the boy's funeral was held, however, the rest of his body was.

A large search team, including Garda divers checking the drainage system and the Garda Dog Unit, combed the site on Wednesday and again on Thursday when the partial remains were discovered. 

Due to legal restrictions, the murdered boy cannot be named and other details pertaining to this case cannot be disclosed at this time.

The search area remains sealed off and searches are ongoing.

Pathology tests as well as DNA testing will now get underway to establish the identity of the remains.

Read More

Partial skeletal remains found in search for murdered teenager

More in this section

Man who pretended to be Love/Hate actors on Facebook to exploit child spared jail Man who pretended to be Love/Hate actors on Facebook to exploit child spared jail
Quarry owner claims solicitor has trespassed and flown drone over his property Quarry owner claims solicitor has trespassed and flown drone over his property
Man in Cork court accepts that bicycle with leaf-blower attached is no longer a bike Man in Cork court accepts that bicycle with leaf-blower attached is no longer a bike
murderplace: drogheda
Remains found in Drogheda park removed for post-mortem

Tom and Molly Martens granted retrial over Corbett death 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices