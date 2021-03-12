Getaway driver involved in murder bid by organised crime gang gets 10 years

The getaway driver in a bid by an organised crime gang to murder Lee Boylan in west Dublin has been jailed for 10 years.

Passing sentence today, Mr Justice Michael White said this was "a well-planned attack" with a sophisticated degree of surveillance and was carried out "at the behest of a criminal organisation", which perceived that Mr Boylan had been involved in a previous attack.

The judge said Mr Boylan was shot three times at close range and his life was saved due to a "fortuitous fluke" when his gunshot wounds formed an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein that stopped him from bleeding out. Although Mr Boylan did not co-operate with the investigation it was likely he would have life-long injuries, he added.

Referring to the getaway driver Alan Graham (aged 49), the judge said he could not have been "more proximate" to the event other than the gunman, who was a senior member or one of the leaders of this criminal organisation. There was also a strong possibility that the accused had become involved in the attack as he owed a drug debt, he said.

Graham of Davin Gardens, Cahirdavin, Limerick, pleaded guilty last January to having knowledge of the existence of a criminal organisation and participating in activities with the intention of facilitating the commission by the criminal organisation of the offence of attempted murder of Mr Boylan (aged 26) or being reckless as to same at Blakestown Road, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 on March 6, 2019.

The Central Criminal Court was told during last month's sentence hearing that Mr Boylan, the victim of the murder bid by the criminal organisation, sustained three gunshot wounds to his shoulder and neck as he sat in his van in broad daylight in a highly populated area in west Dublin.

Evidence was given that it was "a miraculous piece of medical luck" that the then-24-year-old survived and he would have bled to death if his carotid artery and jugular vein had not joined in an "arteriovenous fistula", an abnormal connection between an artery and a vein that stopped the bleeding.

Mr Boylan was shot and left with "life-changing injuries" because an organised criminal gang "perceived" he had been involved in the murder of a man in December 2018. The three bullets could not be removed from the victim and remain in his body.

The father, whose three-year-old child was supposed to be with him in his van that day, asked the gardaí in the ambulance on the way to the hospital not to let him die.

Graham has 20 previous convictions in this jurisdiction, mainly for drug-related offences and one Canadian conviction for selling stolen passports. He was caught in 2010 with €750,000 worth of cocaine and €200,000 in cash and jailed for 10 years.

Mr Justice White set the headline sentence at 14 years in prison.

The judge sentenced Graham to 11 years' imprisonment with the final year suspended, backdated to June 17, 2019, when he went into custody.

Prosecution counsel Pauline Walley SC said the State wished to enter a "nolle prosequi" - a decision not to proceed with the case - on the charge of attempted murder.