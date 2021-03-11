€70,000 worth of suspected cocaine seized in Westmeath

Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine following a search in Westmeath today.

A search at a house in the Monksland area of Athlone was carried out as part of an ongoing intelligence lead operation into the sale and supply of illegal drugs in the area.

Gardaí said that 1kg of cocaine – pending analysis – worth €70,000 was discovered and seized.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Gardaí said that the men are currently detained at Athlone Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Gardaí from the Westmeath Divisional Drugs Unit carried out the search and were assisted by local units and the Armed Support Unit.