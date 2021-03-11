Patient caused drunken disturbance at hospital A&E

Cobh man given three-month suspended sentence and a fine at Cork District Court
Patient caused drunken disturbance at hospital A&E

Man caused a disturbance after being brought by ambulance to Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 20:45
Liam Heylin

A Cobh man who was brought to hospital by ambulance caused a drunken disturbance as patients, including children, waited for treatment at the accident and emergency unit.

John Laffan, 45, of 22 West Beach, Cobh, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to charges of being drunk and a source of danger and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis outlined the background at Cork District Court to the incident which occurred on April 4, 2019, at Mercy University Hospital.

“He was admitted to hospital by ambulance. Gardaí were alerted to the fact that a man was causing a disturbance.

“He was pushing security staff and ambulance staff. He refused to desist.

“This was in the presence of patients who were waiting, including children and families.

“He has to be arrested,” Sgt Davis said.

12 previous convictions

Laffan had 12 previous convictions for being intoxicated to such an extent that he was a danger to himself or others.

Joseph Cuddigan, defence solicitor, said, “He is extremely apologetic for his behaviour.” 

Mr Cuddigan said Laffan had attended Cuan Mhuire residential centre for treatment for his problems.

Mr Cuddigan said Laffan acknowledged his behaviour was appalling and he was ashamed and embarrassed by what he had done.

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a €300 fine on the accused for being drunk and a danger. On the charge of engaging in threatening behaviour, he was given a three-month sentence suspended on condition he would keep the peace for two years.

“You will do that three months in prison if you cause trouble in hospital again,” Judge Kelleher said.

More in this section

Gardai Continue Search for torso of murdered teenager Partial skeletal remains found in search for murdered teenager
Polish man charged in connection with €1.8m cannabis seizure at Ringaskiddy Polish man charged in connection with €1.8m cannabis seizure at Ringaskiddy
Liability issues over Cork shopping centre fire 'should be decided in a cost-efficient way' Liability issues over Cork shopping centre fire 'should be decided in a cost-efficient way'
#courtscrimeplace: cork
Patient caused drunken disturbance at hospital A&E

Gardaí discover shebeen in Cavan after investigation into illegal sale of alcohol

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices