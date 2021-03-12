Woman who stole €2k of stock from Cork pharmacy jailed

A Limerick woman and her accomplice cleared almost €2,000 worth of items from the shelves of a Cork pharmacy before disappearing with the stolen property.

Mary Griffin, of 275 Hyde Road, Limerick, appeared in Cork District Court by video link from the Dóchas centre in Mountjoy prison, where she confessed to the crime.

Sergeant Gearóid Davis said the crime was committed at 5.45pm on January 31, 2020, at Lloyd’s Pharmacy, Togher Road, Cork.

Sgt Davis said the accused and another person entered the pharmacy, and went around filling their bags with items from the shelves and then left without paying.

None of the stolen property was recovered. The stolen property came to a total of €1,982, Sgt Davis said.

Griffin had 61 previous convictions, including 36 for theft.

The accused recently picked up theft convictions at district courts in Ennis, Nenagh and Cork. She is serving a total sentence of 14 months.

Mitigating factors

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said there were certain mitigating factors he wished to put before the court.

He said the Limerick woman is a mother of five and had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity without looking for evidence and was cooperative with the investigation.

While in custody, she is doing a Red Cross medical treatment course.

Mr Buttimer said previously in a recent case against Mary Griffin at Cork District Court in relation to shoplifting at Christmas 2019 in shops in the city, that Griffin’s circumstances were “hopelessly challenging”.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “The bottom line is that she took just short of €2,000 worth of goods. So they are down €2,000. After taking the items she disposes of them somehow.”

The judge imposed a 10-month jail sentence. It will run concurrently with the sentence Griffin is presently serving.