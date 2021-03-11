Gardaí discover shebeen in Cavan after investigation into illegal sale of alcohol

Gardaí have discovered a shebeen in Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and issued a number of fines to people for breach of public health restrictions.
A search of a private premises by gardaí from the Arva Garda station last Friday, March 5 as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation, resulted in the discovery of the makeshift bar.
In the course of the search, gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other assorted bar equipment.
Despite the discovery, no arrested have been made yet at this stage of the operation. A file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.
Gardaí reported a number of people being present at the shebeen during their search and issued a number of fixed penalty notices for breaching the Level 5 lockdown's 5km travel limit.
Members of the public have been urged by the gardaí to comply with public health guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19.