Gardaí discover shebeen in Cavan after investigation into illegal sale of alcohol

No arrests have been made but a number of fines have been issued to people for breaching the 5km travel limit
The bar is kitted out with taps, kegs, and  stools. Picture: Gardaí

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 18:46
Ciarán Sunderland

Gardaí have discovered a shebeen in Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and issued a number of fines to people for breach of public health restrictions. 

A search of a private premises by gardaí from the Arva Garda station last Friday, March 5 as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of liquor licencing legislation, resulted in the discovery of the makeshift bar. 

A number of fines were issued to people found on the premises during the search. Picture: Gardaí

A number of fines were issued to people found on the premises during the search. Picture: Gardaí

In the course of the search, gardaí discovered alcohol, beer kegs and taps, cash, bar stools and other assorted bar equipment.

Despite the discovery, no arrested have been made yet at this stage of the operation. A file is being prepared for the director of public prosecutions. 

Gardaí reported a number of people being present at the shebeen during their search and issued a number of fixed penalty notices for breaching the Level 5 lockdown's 5km travel limit. 

Members of the public have been urged by the gardaí to comply with public health guidelines to contain the spread of Covid-19. 

