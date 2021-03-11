Loaded sub-machine gun and suspected cannabis resin worth €40,000 seized in Limerick

A loaded sub-machine and suspected cannabis resin with a value of €40,000 have been seized in Limerick.

A man has also been arrested by gardaí.

The seizure occurred on Tuesday, in the course of ongoing investigations targeting persons suspected of involvement in organised crime.

A search at a location in the Castleconnell area of Limerick was carried out by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) supported by the Southern Regional Armed Support Unit, Limerick Divisional Drugs and Search Units and the Garda Dog Unit.

In the course of this search, gardaí seized a loaded sub-machine gun, a stolen high powered motorcycle and cannabis resin with a value of €40,000.

Gardaí said that a man, 28, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking related offences, contrary to the provisions of section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

He was subsequently detained, pursuant to the provisions of section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí added: “This person has since been released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”