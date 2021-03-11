'Needless act of vandalism': Probe after axle grinder used to cut down Cork road signs 

Sergeant Triona O'Mahony, of Skibbereen Garda Station said the public road signs would have been of significant value
'Needless act of vandalism': Probe after axle grinder used to cut down Cork road signs 

Gardai in Cork are investigating after road signs were vandalised by being cut down using an axle grinder.

Thu, 11 Mar, 2021 - 14:47
Steve Neville

Gardaí are investigating a “needless act of vandalism” in which public road signs in Cork were cut down.

The incidents occurred in the Mid Cork area around Aherla and Coachford.

Sergeant Triona O'Mahony, of Skibbereen Garda Station, told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show that the public road signs would have been of significant value.

“Gardaí at Crookstown are investigating three separate incidences of criminal damage to road signage which all occurred overnight on the 7 March, 2021," she explained.

She said the incidents occurred sometime between midnight and 11am on Sunday morning.

Sgt O’Mahony said the public road signs were cut down using an axle grinder and “were just left thrown at the roadside”.

She said that it was “a completely needless act of vandalism”.

“These would have been large metal road sign with significant value.

“It occurred in a number of separate locations but in relatively close proximity.” 

Sgt O’Mahony said that gardaí are “anxious to hear any information that anyone might have” in relation to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Macroom or Crookstown garda stations.

Read More

Go-ahead for €20m flood defence scheme in Blackpool 

More in this section

UCC launches Covid app for safe campus attendance UCC launches Covid app for safe campus attendance
Former Blarney hotel to be converted into community nursing home Former Blarney hotel to be converted into community nursing home
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 4, 2021 Moving under-35s up vaccine list could cut spread of Covid, UCC expert says
'Needless act of vandalism': Probe after axle grinder used to cut down Cork road signs 

Go-ahead for €20m flood defence scheme in Blackpool 

READ NOW

Latest

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

  • 6
  • 26
  • 31
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices