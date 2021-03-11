'Needless act of vandalism': Probe after axle grinder used to cut down Cork road signs 

Gardaí are investigating a “needless act of vandalism” in which public road signs in Cork were cut down.

The incidents occurred in the Mid Cork area around Aherla and Coachford.

Sergeant Triona O'Mahony, of Skibbereen Garda Station, told Patricia Messinger on C103's Cork Today Show that the public road signs would have been of significant value.

“Gardaí at Crookstown are investigating three separate incidences of criminal damage to road signage which all occurred overnight on the 7 March, 2021," she explained.

She said the incidents occurred sometime between midnight and 11am on Sunday morning.

Sgt O’Mahony said the public road signs were cut down using an axle grinder and “were just left thrown at the roadside”.

She said that it was “a completely needless act of vandalism”.

“These would have been large metal road sign with significant value.

“It occurred in a number of separate locations but in relatively close proximity.”

Sgt O’Mahony said that gardaí are “anxious to hear any information that anyone might have” in relation to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Macroom or Crookstown garda stations.