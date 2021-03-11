Court to hear country's first case of man charged with terminating a pregnancy

A man is to stand trial in Co. Donegal charged with the termination of a pregnancy. This is the first time that such a case has come before the courts in Ireland.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Letterkenny District Court in the county.

The court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions had agreed to send the man forward for trial to the next sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court on April 20.

The man, who now lives in Dublin, was charged under Section 23(2) of the Health (regulation of termination of pregnancy) Act 2018 on February 14, 2020, in Letterkenny.

The act says it is an offence for a person to prescribe, administer, supply or procure any drug, substance, instrument or apparatus or other thing knowing that it is intended to be used to end the life of a foetus, or being reckless as to whether to be so used or employed, otherwise than in accordance with the provisions of this Act.

The man's solicitor, Mr Rory O'Brien, said this was the first time such a charge had come before the courts in the State since the legislation was introduced in 2018.

He requested two counsels to represent his client which was agreed to by Judge Paul Kelly. Judge Kelly applied the alibi warning to the man.

The case was adjourned to the circuit court on April 20.