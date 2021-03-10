Gardaí search site in relation to murdered teenager

Gardaí carried out a search in an area of Co Louth today in relation to an ongoing investigation into the murder of a teenager.
The young man was murdered in the region in January of last year.
Local Gardaí were being assisted by the Louth Divisional Search unit, Garda Dog Units, Garda Water Units and the Technical Bureau from Garda Headquarters.
It is understood the search has been suspended for the evening and will resume tomorrow.
Legal restrictions mean the boy’s identity, and other details about the case, cannot be disclosed.