Young Corkman jailed for threatening to burn his mother's bedroom down

A four-month jail term was imposed on a man who put his own mother in fear by threatening to burn out her bedroom.

The young man breached the safety order under the Domestic Violence Act by carrying out this behaviour within a day of being released from Cork Prison where he served another sentence for the same crime.

Initially, his family were happy to have him home but when he started drinking in the house his behaviour became aggressive and the gardaí had to be called.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said he had spoken to the 24-year-old about being at a fork in the road where he would have to decide if he was going to deal with his alcohol difficulties or not.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I have great concern for his mother. It is a matter for himself.

His mother is absolutely scared of him.

Garda Ben Donovan charged the young man with breaching a safety order by putting his mother in fear on March 2.

Garda Donovan said: “At 11.30pm on March 2 he returned home in a highly intoxicated state. He threatened his mother he would burn her bedroom. Gardaí found him in a highly intoxicated condition.”

The defendant’s mother was called as a witness to give evidence at the bail application which took place at an in camera hearing at Cork District Court.

Sergeant Pat Lyons asked the witness if she had concerns for her safety. She replied: “Yes I do. (Son’s name) is very threatening to me when he has drink. He is affecting my health – my anxiety. His behaviour is atrocious, he has no respect for me. I am scared of his actions with drink. I am in fear.”

The witness also said it was unfair on her daughter who was trying to study at home. “Since he came home… it is a nightmare… He said he would burn the bedroom down. He threatens to smash up the cars,” she said.

The accused spoke up from the dock and addressed his mother directly: “Have I ever done anything like that?” The accused said that but for alcohol he had never been in trouble. “I am not drinking anymore, it is wrecking my life,” he said.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the defendant’s mother accepted that when he was not drinking he was the best in the world.