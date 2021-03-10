Two due in court over alleged blackmail attempt targeting an Irish OnlyFans content creator

Two men are due in court on Wednesday evening charged in connection with an ongoing Garda investigation into an alleged blackmail and extortion attempt targeting an Irish OnlyFans content creator.
They were among three men, one aged in his late teens, one in his 20s, and one in his 30s, who were arrested on Tuesday by gardaí from Blanchardstown.
All three were detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at Blanchardstown Garda Station for questioning.
The two younger men have since been charged and are due to appear before Dublin District Court on Wednesday evening charged in connection with the case.
The third man remains in Garda custody at Blanchardstown.
A Garda spokesman said the investigation was ongoing.