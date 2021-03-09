Garda alert after trebling of phone and email scams

Gardaí are warning people of a surge in a type of scam that targets unsuspecting victims via text messages, phone calls and emails.
Officers have seen a three-fold rise in reports of the fraud in the first week of February, compared to the same period in the last two years.
Almost €650,000 has been stolen from people duped into the scams and, in one case, the victim was cleared out of over €50,000.
The warning in relation to smishing (text), vishing (email) and phishing (phone call) comes on Day 2 of the Garda Fraud Awareness Week.
The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau reported:
- There were 45 such frauds on the first week of February 2021, compared to 13 for the same week in 2020 and 2019;
- Over €640,000 stolen in reported crimes in 2020;
- €53,000 taken in one case alone
The GNECB warned that the fraudsters often pretend to be from a bank, a reputable company or state agency and try and get their victim to click on a link and seek personal data.
A Garda statement said: “An Garda Síochána wish to advice members of the public of smishing/vishing/phishing fraud. The most prevalent types are purporting to be from your bank, or other financial institution, where you are invited to click a link, which brings you to a cloned website, subsequently looking for your pin.
"They may also seek other personal data, address, date of birth, PPS numbers etc.”
Gardaí advise people:
- Never click on a link of an unsolicited text;
- Never give away personal data like PIN number, card numbers, passwords, one time codes;
- Banks would never request a customer return a card to the bank in such circumstances;
- Be very wary of cold calls – just because the number looks Irish does not mean it is;
- If you are concerned hang up and ring your bank/service provider from a number advertised in the phone book or on your bill.