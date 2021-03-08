Former crèche worker jailed in Cork for distributing child porn

A 51-year-old woman who confessed to distributing child pornography was jailed for nine months as the sentencing judge expressed concern about the fact that she previously worked in a crèche in Cork for three years.

Evelyn Ajie with an address at an apartment at Clifton Terrace, Summerhill North, Cork, who is originally from Nigeria, worked in a crèche performing child minding duties for a period.

Judge Olann Kelleher raised this issue when he was imposing sentence on the accused on two counts of child pornography distribution and one of possession of the material.

Judge Kelleher noted from a background probation report that the defendant worked in a crèche, which was not identified, from 2012 to 2015 and the only reason she left was because of health issues. In her court appearance she walked slowly with the aid of a walking stick.

The pornography distribution charges related to September and October 2019.

On what was a long list of cases at Courtroom 1 in Cork District Court today, Judge Kelleher said: “It is a very serious case. It is the most serious case that came before the court today.” The Director of Public Prosecutions said the case could proceed at Cork District Court only on a plea of guilty. She did plead guilty and the maximum sentence was 12 months.

The three charges

The first count states that on September 1, 2019, she did knowingly distribute child pornography whereby she knowingly showed it or facilitated any activity for the purpose of distribution, publication, exportation or show. The second was a similar charge related to October 5, 2019. The third charge refers to an allegation that she knowingly had in her possession three videos described as child pornography stored on a device.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said the images included an adult African female performing a sexual act on a baby, an adult African female in a sexual act with a pre-pubescent male and thirdly, a 12-year-old boy kneeling on the floor being struck with beads by the person holding the camera. The images were found on her phone.

Defence solicitor, Pat Horan, said the accused was in three WhatsApp groups, based in Italy, Spain and Nigeria and that the images came through when others shared them with her. The distribution by her was by way of further WhatsApp sharing with friends.

She later lodged €500 and was released on bail to appeal the sentence. Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until Monday.