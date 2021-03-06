Man arrested and €100k worth of drugs seized in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a man after seizing drugs estimated to be worth more than €100,000 yesterday in Moyross, Co Limerick.
Last night at around 9pm, gardaí entered and searched a house under warrant.
Cannabis, estimated to be worth €96,400 and cocaine, valued at €13,650, pending analysis, was seized at the scene.
The young man, aged in his 20s was arrested at the house and detained at Henry Street Garda station.
He is currently held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.