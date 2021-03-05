Man arrested after €24,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

The drugs were found at a house in Riverstown, Glanmire earlier this evening
Man arrested after €24,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

The drugs, which will now be sent for analysis, have an estimated street value of €24,000. Picture: Garda Info

Fri, 05 Mar, 2021 - 22:49
Steven Heaney

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €24,000 worth of cannabis in Cork. 

Officers attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit said they conducted a search under warrant of a house at Riverstown in Glanmire earlier this evening. 

During the course of the search, 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis was seized. 

The drugs, which will now be sent for analysis, have an estimated street value of €24,000. 

One man, aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene. 

He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda station.

Gardaí said their investigations ongoing.

More in this section

PSNI stock Three PSNI officers injured as lorry rams police car before crossing the border
Cork teen on drug-dealing charge over €100k cannabis haul Cork teen on drug-dealing charge over €100k cannabis haul
Corkman with Winthrop Street 'fascination' jailed for several violent incidents Corkman with Winthrop Street 'fascination' jailed for several violent incidents
drugsgardaiplace: cork
Man arrested after €24,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

Gardaí renew appeal for information on 2014 murder of Meath man

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices