Man arrested after €24,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Cork

A man has been arrested following the seizure of €24,000 worth of cannabis in Cork.
Officers attached to the Cork City Divisional Drugs Unit said they conducted a search under warrant of a house at Riverstown in Glanmire earlier this evening.
During the course of the search, 1.2 kilos of suspected cannabis was seized.
The drugs, which will now be sent for analysis, have an estimated street value of €24,000.
One man, aged in his late 20s was arrested at the scene.
He is currently detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at Mayfield Garda station.
Gardaí said their investigations ongoing.