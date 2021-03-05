Six guards needed to arrest man who insisted he was a 'pacifist'

It took six guards to arrest a man who insisted at Cork District Court on Friday that he is a pacifist.

The 29-year-old accused of obstructing gardaí appeared by video link from prison after an objection to bail based on an allegation that he was a danger to gardaí.

Garda Ken O’Brien testified that it took six gardaí to arrest Eric Geaney, of no fixed address.

Geaney, 29, was charged with obstructing gardaí, engaging in threatening behaviour in Cork city on March 1, and failing to turn up in Cork District Court on a date last month.

“I have serious concerns he won’t turn up to answer the charges. And he is a danger to gardaí when trying to arrest him,” Garda O’Brien said.

Eddie Burke solicitor said during Geaney’s application for bail: “He did not threaten you, he used certain words.”

Garda O’Brien replied: “He did threaten me.”

Geaney sat into the witness box to give evidence in his bail application, addressing Judge Olann Kelleher by saying: “Hi Olann. How are you?” He went on to say: “I was arrested for not having a mask, is it against the law?”.

Mr Burke asked the defendant: “Did you threaten anybody yesterday?”

He replied: “I threatened nobody. (If granted bail) I will go to Aldi, get some cigarettes, play some music and come back to court.”

Sergeant Gearóid Davis put it to the accused that he had violently resisted arrest. Geaney replied: “I am a pacifist.”

The sergeant asked, “How can I trust you will be here (if granted bail)?”

Geaney replied: “How can I trust you?”

“Are you a danger to the guards?” Sgt Davis asked.

Geaney replied: “I am not a physical danger to anyone on this f***ing planet. I don’t like war. I don’t like violence. I don’t like child abuse.”

The unsuccessful bail application was made on Tuesday and Geaney appeared by video link from prison at Cork District Court on Friday.

Judge Kelleher remanded him in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on March 11.