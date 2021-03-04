Gardaí anxious to speak with walker and motorist in relation to murder of Mary O'Keeffe

Gardaí are once again appealing for witnesses in relation to the murder of Mary O'Keeffe at Dromdeer Woods in Doneraile, Co Cork.

One month on from the discovery of the 72-year-old's body in a burning car on a remote forest track in Dromdeer, gardaí have said there are two people they are anxious to speak with in relation to their investigation.

The first is a woman who was out walking with two small children in the vicinity of the woods at around lunchtime the day of the grim discovery.

The second is a man who was driving a grey/silver Jeep-type vehicle, who was also seen in the area around the time.

While they are especially keen to speak with these two people, Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station made an appeal on C103 to anyone who may have any relevant information or who was in the area on the afternoon of February 4 to come forward.

The area is popular with walkers and especially during the lockdown as people seek to get more exercise and spend time outdoors.

Sgt Kelly asked that anyone who was in the area on the afternoon in question speak to Ggardaí even if they don't feel they saw anything or had any "important" information. He said that just speaking to people can be of help.

Ms O'Keeffe has been described by family and friends as a kind-hearted and funny woman.

The mother-of-three was a cook at a sheltered housing project in Mallow.

She was well-known in the village of Dromahane, north Cork, where she lived before her death.

Michael Leonard, 62, of Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick has been charged with the murder contrary to common law of Ms O'Keeffe.