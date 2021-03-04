Gardaí anxious to speak with walker and motorist in relation to murder of Mary O'Keeffe

Gardaí appealed for anyone who may have any relevant information or who was in the area on the afternoon of February 4 to come forward
Gardaí anxious to speak with walker and motorist in relation to murder of Mary O'Keeffe

The remote forest track in Dromdeer

Thu, 04 Mar, 2021 - 13:37
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are once again appealing for witnesses in relation to the murder of Mary O'Keeffe at Dromdeer Woods in Doneraile, Co Cork.

One month on from the discovery of the 72-year-old's body in a burning car on a remote forest track in Dromdeer, gardaí have said there are two people they are anxious to speak with in relation to their investigation.

The first is a woman who was out walking with two small children in the vicinity of the woods at around lunchtime the day of the grim discovery.

The second is a man who was driving a grey/silver Jeep-type vehicle, who was also seen in the area around the time.

While they are especially keen to speak with these two people, Sergeant John Kelly of Fermoy Garda Station made an appeal on C103 to anyone who may have any relevant information or who was in the area on the afternoon of February 4 to come forward.

The area is popular with walkers and especially during the lockdown as people seek to get more exercise and spend time outdoors.

Sgt Kelly asked that anyone who was in the area on the afternoon in question speak to Ggardaí even if they don't feel they saw anything or had any "important" information. He said that just speaking to people can be of help.

Ms O'Keeffe has been described by family and friends as a kind-hearted and funny woman.

The mother-of-three was a cook at a sheltered housing project in Mallow.

She was well-known in the village of Dromahane, north Cork, where she lived before her death.

Michael Leonard, 62, of Glenosheen, Kilmallock, Co Limerick has been charged with the murder contrary to common law of Ms O'Keeffe.

Read More

Audit found gardaí paid to be on duty in two places at same time

More in this section

Public warned not to engage with potential pyramid scheme on social media Public warned not to engage with potential pyramid scheme on social media
PADRAIG CREAVEN; GABRIEL MITCHELL; MARCELLA MITCHELL; AOIFE MITCHELL CREAVEN Man settles case over wife's cervical cancer death as HSE and US lab offer 'deep regrets'
Three arrested following seizure of €99k worth of cash and cannabis in Cork and Athlone Three arrested following seizure of €99k worth of cash and cannabis in Cork and Athlone
corkcrime
Law and Justice concept. Mallet of the judge, books, scales of justice.

Woman whose partner had contracted Hepatitis C in mother's womb refused compensation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

  • 15
  • 20
  • 25
  • 32
  • 44
  • 47
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices