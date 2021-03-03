Gardaí arrest man as part of investigation into €20m property registration fraud

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an investigation into a €20m property registration fraud.

Officers attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the 37-year-old man in Dundalk earlier this afternoon.

He is currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Dundalk Garda Station, where he can be held for up to 7 days.

The GNECB investigation involves a fraud of up to €20m.

Gardaí said fraudulent documentation was used to remove mortgage charges held by financial institutions on properties, allowing them to be sold without repaying the mortgages.

In this case, mortgage charges were removed from 12 properties, six of which were later sold.

Nine people have now been arrested as part of the ongoing investigation.